Peach Bowl: Alabama’s Impressive Record In The Georgia Dome

You may as well call the Georgia Dome “Bryant-Denny East” because Alabama is almost unstoppable there.

Sadly today will be the final SEC game in the Georgia Dome. It’s even sadder if you’re an Alabama fan because Alabama’s record in the Georgia Dome has been impressive.

You won’t like your odds if you’re taking on Alabama in Atlanta.

Alabama in the Georgia Dome:

– 10-3 record

– 8 straight wins

We can only hope that Alabama will be as successful in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We’ve seen a bit of a pushback from the media this morning in regards to Alabama vs. Washington. The media is still strongly favoring Alabama, but they are hedging a lot now due to “everyone expecting Alabama to win.” The only problem with that is that Alabama isn’t going to overlook or take Washington for granted, it’s a business trip and Alabama is here to do business.

Legion Field in Birmingham was the original location of the SEC Championship Game, but the Georgia Dome is what you think of when you think of that game, and the Peach Bowl. The Georgia Dome has been the site of many of the great moments of the new Alabama Football resurgence, and when it goes it’s going to be like saying goodbye to an old friend.

Hopefully a big Alabama win today in the Peach Bowl will send the Dome off in style. We will miss you Georgia Dome, thanks for being the place where we got to see Tebow cry.

