Peach Bowl: Alabama Isn’t Overlooking Washington

If you were worried that Alabama would overlook or underestimate Washington in the Peach Bowl look at what they have posted in their team meeting rooms.

Alabama isn’t overlooking Washington, but just to be sure that they don’t they have some bulletin board material posted on the walls of their meeting rooms in Atlanta this week.

In case folks were wondering. The "we want Bama" signs did make their way to Alabama meeting rooms. @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/V3vPtD0zzj — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) December 30, 2016

Now of course as soon as Holly Rowe posted this the media started crying and whining that they didn’t say those things… which of course they did.

@sportsiren @ESPNCFB i think it's funny they attribute quotes to "national media". That must be a new up and coming group — Doug Feinberg (@DougFeinberg) December 30, 2016

This reminds me of when Joel Klatt went on Colin Cowherd’s radio show and proclaimed that the Alabama dynasty was dead because they lost to Ole Miss. Then after Alabama won the national championship last year Alabama fans were quick to throw that back in Klatt’s face. What did Klatt do? Did he say hey I was wrong I got egg on my face? No, he got angry that fans were calling him out.

Here’s the thing, if you go out and make outrageous claims or talk smack to get readers, clicks, or viewers don’t be surprised when you have to pay the piper and people remind you of what you said. It’s like the media thinks that they shouldn’t be held accountable for what they say, which of course is nonsense.

The media aside it’s clear that Alabama is treating this business trip with the same level of focus they always do.

Just did mtg at @AlabamaFTBL hotel. I love ❤️ how dialed in nutritionist @BraggAmy is, hydration stations EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/QODoHigHfe — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) December 30, 2016

It’s a process for Alabama, and every item on the list must be checked off. If Washington’s hopes were pinned on Alabama not being prepared or overlooking them they have another thing coming indeed.

We are now officially less than 24 hours from kickoff of the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, who else is excited?

