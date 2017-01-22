Paul Magloire Jr. and Trey Griffey Impress at East-West Shrine Game

A pair of former Wildcats got to take part in the annual East-West Shrine game yesterday, hoping to impress in front of NFL scouts, and two certainly did not disappoint.

Always a great opportunity for college players to take part and showcase their talent in the East-West Shrine game, former Wildcats Trey Griffey and Paul Magloire Jr. had the chance to show pro scouts just what they can do.

Both learned of their opportunity just a few weeks, ago, and with the draft quickly approaching, the two certainly did not disappoint in the West’s 10-3 victory in St. Petersburg, FL.

Not an easy task to get scouts excited when you’re on a 3-9 team, but coming into the game both Griffey and Magloire have shown that they have the talent that, perhaps, need a bit more refining at the next level.

Both were fantastic players for the Wildcats, but our bias aside, it all depends on what the Scouts see and like.

Magloire is considered to be a bit undersized to play linebacker in the NFL, but size isn’t necessarily everything, as he has great athleticism and possesses a great motor that makes him successful. Heck, even former safety turned linebacker Marquis Flowers proved the conversion works, having been on the Cincinnati Bengals’ roster since being drafted in 2014.

Go to Instagram to take a deeper look at Paul Magloire Jr. #NFLDRAFT pic.twitter.com/crCzMp84XC — Nationalmockdrafts (@Nat_MockDrafts) January 22, 2017

Griffey, the son of Hall of Fame Inductee and former Major League Baseball superstar Ken Griffey Jr., he has shown he can be a solid receiver at the next level, possessing the perfect combination of size, speed, and strength. Sure the stats were not necessarily proving so last season, but it’s in the Griffey jeans to be a good athlete.

Following their performances yesterday, both improved their chances of potentially being drafted in 2017.

Magloire finished the game with five tackles, including one for a loss, and was certainly one of the more impressive players who participated yesterday. He seemed to be in on some tackles and showed scouts his ability to get after the football.

How you guna act on a 4th down stop ???? #FLEX ???????????????? #BlessedAndHighlyFavored pic.twitter.com/77LnbexBl3 — Paul Magloire (@P_MAGLOIRE) January 22, 2017

Fourth and one ended by Deatrich Wise. I'm telling y'all. pic.twitter.com/eqmfyYLZRS — Why Stop There? (@JuMosq) January 21, 2017

At Zona Zealots, we are happy to see both get the opportunity to continue in following their dreams, and we are excited to see both perform well yesterday. Bear Down, Paul and Trey, and good luck!

This article originally appeared on