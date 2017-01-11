Paul Chryst named finalist for Bear Bryant Award
Wisconsin football head coach Paul Chryst has been nominated for the Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Award.
Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst has enjoyed great success on the football field this season, but has received some recognition off the field.
Chryst was one of nine Division I college football coaches to be named as finalists for the Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Award, also known as the Bryant Award, sponsored and brought to us by the American Heart Association.
The award is described as followed: (via AHA)
The American Heart Association’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards, in its 31st year, are held in memory of Coach Bryant, who passed away of a heart attack in 1983. Through the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards, college football coaches are recognized for their contributions both on and off the field. Each year, one top performing coach is selected to take home the trophy and claim the final title of the season: the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award. Behind the scenes, the award is much bigger than a college football game and a season’s success. It is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on heart disease and stroke while raising valuable funds to support research of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
The winner of the award was Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney, who is also fresh off of his National Championship.
Congrats to @ClemsonFB Dabo Swinney as the #BryantAwards College Football Coach of the Year! Thanks for great leadership & a great season! pic.twitter.com/FBNUdlJxbV
— American Heart Assoc (@ahahouston) January 12, 2017
Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez was also honored at the event, winning the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“You can’t do this alone,” Alvarez said after receiving his award.
Congrats to Barry Alvarez @BadgerFootball on your lifetime achievement award! You deserve it! pic.twitter.com/CMF5ip4NAc
— American Heart Assoc (@ahahouston) January 12, 2017
The purpose of the event is to raise money and awareness about heart disease, stroke, and other heart-affiliated health problems. Over the years, the event and honor have raised over $7 million and counting.
Other nominees besides Chryst and Swinney were:
- P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
- James Franklin, Penn State
- Clay Helton, USC
- Dana Holgorsen, West Virginia
- Mike MacIntyre, Colorado
- Nick Saban, Alabama
- Bob Stoops, Oklahoma
Congratulations to all the Coach Chryst, all the nominees and to Coach Swinney.
