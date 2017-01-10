Part 1: Ranking the top SEC prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft

Annually, the NFL Draft is littered with exceptionally talented prospects hailing from the SEC. This repetitive trend is yet again set to continue in 2016 — with an influx of highly-skilled players ready to make their proverbial mark in the professional ranks.

This is Part 1 of a two-part look where at the top 10 SEC prospects heading to the 2016 NFL Draft will be ranked. It will speak to the strengths of the respective players — as well as a potential round in which they’ll be drafted.

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama had a fantastic 2015 season for the Crimson Tide. Henry rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns for the National Champions.

A physical specimen at the running back position, Henry is a downhill runner with surprising agility for a man 6-foot-3 and north of 230 pounds. Once in the open field, Henry flashes considerable speed — and isn’t caught-from-behind very often.

When looking at the current climate of the NFL, a two-back system is the current trend. As such, the running back position has seen somewhat of a dip in regards to first-round selections in recent seasons. Ezekiel Elliott of Ohio State appears to be the top back in this draft. While it wouldn’t be a shock to see Henry slip to the second round, a late first-round selection certainly isn’t out of the question.

9. Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas

The unquestioned top tight end prospect in this draft, there’s a lot to like about Henry’s game.

He possesses a terrific set of soft hands to go with a very good frame for the position. Henry plays the game with emotion, and is a superlative blocker on the perimeter.

Henry was among the team leaders in both receptions and receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. A true paradigm of consistency, he should have a long and successful career on the next level. Look for Henry to be drafted somewhere in the mid-to-late first-round range.

After a great deal of prayer, I've made the difficult decision to enter the 2016 NFL Draft.

Forever A Razorback » https://t.co/nQ7p4HavJI — Hunter Henry (@Hunter_Henry84) January 4, 2016

8. Leonard Floyd, OLB, Georgia

Floyd was a very productive player during his time in Athens. He led the Bulldogs in sacks for three straight seasons, and consistently terrorized SEC offensive tackles with his speed off the edge.

As evidenced in Super Bowl 50, there’s an immense need for NFL franchises to possess talent capable of getting after opposing quarterbacks. Floyd had demonstrated the ability to do just that.

Possessing long arms and above-average athleticism, Floyd is a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end. As such, this sort of versatility enables him to play in a myriad of schemes and systems.

While he does need to get physically bigger and stronger, there’s no denying Floyd’s ability as a pass rusher — particularly in obvious passing situations.

Check out @FootballUGA LB Leonard Floyd SPRINTING on a curved treadmill. We can't do that! H/T: @Procasthttps://t.co/Oo6Iil8P63 — AtTheBuzzer (@TheBuzzerOnFOX) January 27, 2016

7. Robert Nkemdiche, DL, Ole Miss

There might not be a more polarizing player in this draft than the big defensive lineman.

On talent alone, he’s worthy of being a top-10 pick. However, off-the-field concerns likely have him dropping toward the later portion of the first round.

He’s athletic enough to play as both a defensive end and defensive tackle — depending on the scheme and situation. His eventual position will likely be dictated by the team by which Nkemdiche is drafted.

Assuming he can become more of a consistent player, the sky truly is the limit. It would not be a surprise to see a team take him much earlier than many think.

6. Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama

Reed is the prototypical run-stuffing defensive tackle in every sense of the term.

Thickly-built with tremendous power, Reed is exceptional at commanding multiple blocks en route to making the tackle. He plays with very good leverage — enabling him to get into the backfield and disrupt potential running lanes.

While he isn’t much of a pass-rushing threat, he’s highly effective on first- and second-down situations, as well as in goal-line scenarios. A team looking to upgrade its run defense would do well to scoop Reed up in the first round.