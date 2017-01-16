Pac-12: Justin Wilcox Putting Together A Cal Bears Staff With Experience

While Willie Taggart has put the finishing touches on his Staff with the Oregon Ducks, Justin Wilcox is making some noise building his staff in Berkeley.

Over the weekend the Cal Bears hired former Oregon player Justin Wilcox as their next head coach. Wilcox has been a Defensive Coordinator throughout his coaching career, most recently with the Wisconsin Badgers.

On Sunday a former Oregon Coach, Steve Greatwood was hired by Wilcox. Being a Defensive minded coach, Offense was of great importance and his biggest hire may be Beau Baldwin from Eastern Washington. The move was announced by FootballScoop. Baldwin moves South down I-5 with over 20 years of coaching experience and success at Eastern Washington.

Baldwin had been at Eastern Washington for the last nine seasons and the team has gone to the Playoffs six times, winning once in 2010. The Golden Eagles went 12-2 this season and were 8-0 in Conference play. Beau Baldwin finishes his career with EWU at 85-32 going 58-14 in the Big Sky Conference.

Aside from Balwin and Greatwood, another former Oregon Coach may join them soon. Don Pellum is also rumored to be on the shortlist. Pellum could be considered for either a full on Coordinators position or a position coach. He was both for the Oregon Ducks and was also one of the longest tenured on staff with the University of Oregon before he was let go when Mark Helfrich was fired in November.

Wilcox is a new Head Coach, but he has the knowledge to build a very competitive football team. The new era of Cal Bears Football appears to be in good hands.

This article originally appeared on