Pac-12 Football: Bowl Game recaps and upcoming Bowl Games to watch

Even though the Wildcats aren’t in a Bowl Game this year, it’s still good sportsmanship to back the other Pac-12 schools in our conference. Here’s what you missed and what to look forward to.

Pac-12 Bowl Recaps

Holiday Bowl Recap: Minnesota vs. Washington State. Final: 17-12 Minnesota.

If you missed it, this was the first Pac-12 Bowl game played. Mistakes on the defensive side of the ball for Washington State played a big role in their bowl game loss. The Minnesota Gophers capitalized with a tipped pass by Washington State cornerback Marcellus Pippins that landed in the fortunate arms of Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks.

Then, with three minutes left in the 4th quarter, Washington State QB Luke Falk threw a huge interception under pressure to set up Minnesota in perfect field position. The Gophers once again used that turnover and turned it into a game-capping rushing touchdown. Falk did all he could to keep fighting as he drove the offense down the field and threw a touchdown within the final seconds of the game to make it 17-12.

Foster Farms Bowl Recap: No.19 Utah vs. Indiana. Final: 26-24 Utah.

Starting off with a bang, the Indiana Hoosiers forced a fumble on the opening kickoff that led to their first touchdown. Strong running from Utah’s un-retired running back Joe Williams (who was battling a sickness) answered with a touchdown of his own. After trading turnovers, Utah freshman quarterback Tyler Huntley ran in a touchdown from the 1-yard line on 4th and 1 to make it 17-7. Indiana was able to tie the game at the half thanks to their defense rallying up four sacks and big plays from their trick play packages. After going down two field goals in the 3

After going down two field goals in the 3rd quarter, Indiana scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Devine Redding to make it 24-23. Joe Williams ran for a Foster Farms Bowl record 222 yards got the Utes into the RedZone. Utah's Andy Phillips hooked in a 27-yard field goal to make it 26-24 with 1:24 left in 4th quarter. Utah's defense sealed the game with huge plays including a tipped pass that went incomplete as the clock ticked to zero.

Pac-12 Bowl Previews

Alamo Bowl Preview:

No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Colorado. December 29th, 6 pm PST on ESPN.

This game shows similarities to the battle of which it is named after. With two teams coming in with impressive firepower offensively, racking up big points shouldn’t be an issue. Look for either team’s defense to be the X-factor in deciding who wins this one. Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay should have a great game against Oklahoma State’s rushing defense which ranks 91st nationally.

Prediction: Colorado 45-35.

Sun Bowl Preview:

North Carolina vs. No. 18 Stanford. December 30th, 11 am PST on CBS.

An understandable sigh of relief must have come from North Carolina’s Defensive Coordinator Gene Chizik’s office when hearing that Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey would forgo the Sun Bowl to get ready for the NFL Draft. Without a Heisman caliber weapon in the backfield look for Stanford to rely on their passing game to put most of the points on the board. North Carolina will rely heavily on their own passing attack with QB Mitch Trubisky who we may also see go in the first round of the draft.

Prediction: North Carolina 21-14.

College Football Playoff Semifinal Peach Bowl Preview:

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Washington. December 31st, 12 pm PST on ESPN.

In the biggest game that a Pac-12 team will play this bowl season, the Huskies take on the No. 1 team in the nation, Alabama. Washington’s offensive line needs to block heavily against what could be Alabama’s best defense ever.

On the other side of the ball, it could be Washington’s defensive backs who will have their toughest challenge yet. Look for the electric play and speed of Sidney Jones and the Huskies defense to create stops against Jalen Hurts and Alabama’s passing attack. Will it be enough to let the Washington offense get on the board? This is one reason this game is a must watch, and the other is because it put the Pac-12 on the NCAA football map and will be a huge upset if the Huskies win!

Prediction: Alabama 17-10.

Rose Bowl Preview:

No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 9 USC. January 2nd, 2 pm PST on ESPN.

The granddaddy of them all will feature two of the most electrifying athletes in college football with Penn State’s quarterback Trace McSorley and USC’s cornerback/wide receiver/return specialist Adoree’ Jackson.

It will be up to Sam Darnold and SC’s high-powered offense to come up big against the “Wild Dogs” of Penn State who held Ohio State to only 21 points. This is a Rematch of the 2009 Rose Bowl where Pete Carroll’s USC Trojans dismantled Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions 38-24. Look for this one to be another classic to remember!

Prediction: USC 28-21.

If you are bummed Arizona did not make a bowl, go back and click the link above and go back a see if you caught all the articles we posted that fans read the most. At the very least, you can go back and relive the Territorial Cup win all over again. BearDown Arizona!

