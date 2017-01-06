P.J. Fleck Leaves Western Michigan and More USC Football News

Hotshot head coach P.J. Fleck left Western Michigan, the Trojans’ 2017 season opening opponent, for Minnesota, plus more USC football news.

Can’t get enough USC football (and basketball) news? We’ve got your weekly dose of all the best content from around the web concerning the men of Troy.

1st Word:

Well, that’s one less thing for USC to have to worry about in 2017.

P.J. Fleck is now the former head coach of Western Michigan, jumping ship to take the wheel at Minnesota.

Why does that matter for the Trojans? Fleck led the the Broncos to an undefeated record in the 2016 regular season and USC was set to launch the 2017 campaign against the hottest coach in the G5.

Western Michigan still figures to offer a test for the Trojans at the Coliseum on Sept. 2, but the Fleck-less Broncos will be in rebuilding mode with a new head coach rather than raring for a signature upset.

Considering USC’s tough out-of-conference slate in 2017, every break that goes the Trojans way will be welcome.

On top of Western Michigan in Week 1, USC will host Tom Herman’s Texas Longhorns in Week 3. In October, the Trojans are due to travel to South Bend for the annual rivalry tilt against Notre Dame.

10 Best USC Football and Basketball Links of the Week

Reign of Troy Round Up:

Stat of the Week:

USC outscored Penn State 17-0 in the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions had outscored opponents 166-55 in that quarter heading into bowl season.

This article originally appeared on