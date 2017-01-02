Outback Bowl live stream: Watch Iowa vs Florida online

Here’s how you can watch Monday afternoon’s Outback Bowl between Iowa and Florida online.

Iowa didn’t get off to the ideal start to its 2016 season. The Hawkeyes finished the 2015 regular season 12-0 before making it to the conference title game and then they lost their final two games to Michigan State and Stanford, which seemed to be a sign of things to come.

The Hawkeyes opened 2016 with a loss early on to North Dakota State and all hope seemed to be lost. Would the Hawkeyes actually make it to a bowl game in 2016? The high expectations made the slow start seem even worse, but Iowa finished the year with two wins over ranked teams in the final three games.

C.J. Beathard was expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten, but he fell short of the hype. The senior gunslinger was bailed out on multiple occasions by running backs LeShun Daniels Jr. and Akrum Wadley along with a solid defense.

Florida, on the other hand, began the season a red-hot 6-1 before going 2-3 in its final five games. Although the Gators played just 12 games, they made it to the SEC title for the second straight season, losing to Alabama once again.

Will Jim McElwain’s team be able to put that beatdown against Alabama behind them? The Gators, just like the Hawkeyes, are known for their defense. Guys like Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson could just give Iowa fits through the air all day long.

One of Austin Appleby’s last starts as a Big Ten quarterback for Purdue was against the Iowa Hawkeyes and he passed for over 250 yards and a touchdown. Can he play well against a familiar foe on Monday?

Here’s how you can watch Monday’s Outback Bowl online:

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, FL

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ABC Go

Iowa finished the season much stronger than it started and the Gators ended on a sour note with a blowout loss to Alabama. Who will come out on top?

This article originally appeared on