OU Football Recruiting Picks up Another Four-Star Commitment

..The OU football win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl Monday night is a prize that keeps on giving, especially in the homestretch of the college football recruiting season.

The Sooners added to their 2017 recruiting class on Thursday with a verbal commitment from four-star offensive tackle Adrian Ealy from Gonzales, La.

The 6-foot, 7-inch, 300-pound offensive lineman becomes the 24th member of the Sooners’ 2017 class that is rated anywhere from fourth to sixth depending on which recruiting service you follow.

Ealy ranks 80th in the ESPN Top 300 and as the 15th player overall out of the state of Louisiana.

The highly recruited offensive lineman tweeted Thursday morning, “It only goes up from here. I’m officially committed to the university of….” That was followed by video that revealed that he had chosen to become an Oklahoma Sooner.

Oklahoma and LSU were the two favorites to land Ealy, but he also had offers from Florida State, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas and Michigan, among others.

The Sooners have a young offensive line. All of the starters will be back in 2017, but through injuries and departures, Oklahoma became very thin at the position without a lot of depth.

Ealy is one of four offensive linemen among the Sooners’ 24 verbal commitments so far. Seventeen of the 24 are four-star prospects.

The top six recruiting classes, according to ESPN, with less than a month before National Signing Day on Feb. 3 are 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Ohio State, 4. Michigan, 5. LSU and 6. Oklahoma.

After Oklahoma, Texas (36) and TCU are the next closest Big 12 teams in the ESPN 2017 Football Recruiting Team Rankings.

