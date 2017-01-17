Report: Oregon football players hospitalized after workouts

Three Oregon football players have been hospitalized after several offseason workouts last week, reports The Oregonian.

According to the report, offensive linemen Doug Brenner and Sam Poutasi and tight end Cam McCormick are listed in fair condition and are still hospitalized at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.

“The safety and welfare of all of our student-athletes is paramount in all that we do,” Oregon said in statement.

While we cannot comment on the health of our individual students, we have implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences. We thank our medical staff and trainers for their continued monitoring of the students and we will continue to support our young men as they recover.”

Poutasi's mother told the paper said that her son complained of sore arms after the workouts and had been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. Rhabdomyolysis is a muscle disorder which can lead to kidney failure and death.

– Scooby Axson

