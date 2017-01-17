Oregon Football: Wyoming Quarterback Josh Allen Will Return For 2017

Oregon Football will travel to Wyoming next season to faceoff with the Cowboys led by returning Quarterback Josh Allen.

While Oregon Head Coach Willie Taggart is putting together the final pieces of his Coaching Staff and recruiting the State of Oregon the remainder of the week, Wyoming fans are breathing a sigh of relief. Underclassmen have just a few more days to decide on returning to school and the Cowboys received some good news on Thursday.

Highly touted Quarterback Josh Allen will return to school next season. Bleacher Report had Allen tabbed as the number three overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft that has a few options at Quarterback for NFL teams considering that position. In remaining in school for another season, Josh Allen will be able to work on his skill set and perfect a few things.

Allen saw a rough start to his career. He was injured in his first game against Eastern Michigan in 2015, missing the rest of the season. All in all he has just 15 career starts, but his numbers are impressive in his limited action on the field. He has thrown for over 3200 yards and 28 touchdowns, but threw 15 interceptions. Allen is a dual threat and can also run. He has rushed for over 500 yards and 7 scores on the ground.

As it currently stands, Oregon Football will travel to Wyoming and take on Allen and the Cowboys next September to close out the Non-Conference slate.

