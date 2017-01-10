Oregon Football: Wide Receiver Jalen Brown To Transfer

Oregon Football will look to pick up the pieces on Offense after one of their top Wide Receivers announced he will transfer.

On Tuesday the Oregon Football team lost one of their top Wide Receivers when Jalen Brown took to Twitter to announce he was transferring from the program. Brown is set to graduate this year and has two years of Collegiate eligibility remaining. The former 4-Star recruit played in all 12 game this season grabbing 19 catches for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns.

According to 247Sports, Jalen Brown is the 8th Oregon player that will not return to the team under Head Coach Willie Taggart. The Oregon Ducks have lost depth at Wide Receiver with two players returning in 2017.

Following the Utah game, Charles Nelson said he would return for his Senior season and last week via Instagram Darren Carrington said he would be back on the football field under Willie Taggart. With National Signing Day approaching, the Oregon Ducks and Taggart may need to work the phones.

The Class of 2017 has a commitment from Arizona Native Johnny Johnson III as the only Wideout of the upcoming class. Alex Ofodile will likely see more time in 2017 and the Ducks have two Redshirt Freshman in Alfonso Cobb and Connor Berggren on the roster.

This article originally appeared on