Oregon Football: Top National Signing Day Targets

The Oregon Ducks are starting a new under head coach Willie Taggart. Entering 2017, they look to close out on a few targets to close out in the top 25 in recruiting.

The Oregon Ducks had an abysmal 2016 season which culminated with head coach Mark Helfrich being fired. Enter Willie Taggart, former South Florida head coach who went 10-2 this past season, leading the team to its best record in school history.

The Ducks haven’t done too poorly on the recruiting trail as National Signing Day approaches. With 19 total commits so far in this year’s class, they rank 24th overall, according to 247 Sports. They have a lot of defensive help on the way, three defensive tackles and two cornerbacks, for instance on a unit that wasn’t very good all season.

The Oregon Ducks’ defense ranked 126th out of 128 teams in terms of scoring defense, allowing 41.4 points per game. They went 4-8 overall, allowing over 50 points in four games last season. Things got ugly against Washington when they lost 70-21 as well.

All is not lost, however, as senior running back Royce Freeman returns, excited to play for Willie Taggart and company.

With Taggart, the Ducks look to get back on track. First order of business is closing out their recruiting class. They haven’t lost too many commitments but they’ll need to earn back a key one entering National Signing Day.

5. DeMarco Artis, 3-star OLB (Seminole, FL)

At one point, outside linebacker DeMarco Artis was a Florida State Seminoles’ recruit, but not anymore. The three-star prospect out of Sanford, Florida has had an interesting recruiting experience entering National Signing Day. He’s rated 542 overall in the nation, 34th best at his position and the 72nd best player in the state of Florida, according to 247 Sports.

Artis originally committed to Central Florida before flipping his decision to Florida State to the surprise of many. But by the end of the 2017 season, Florida State said that they had parted ways with Artis in their 2017 recruiting class. Enter phase three of Artis’ recruitment, finding an actual team for next season.

It’s no surprise Artis is a high-priority target on Oregon’s board. They need a lot of help on the defensive side of the ball. They gave up 41.4 points per game last season, 126th out of 128 FBS teams. But as always there’s competition. In this case, its against the Baylor Bears.

The Baylor Bears got an official visit from Artis on January 20. On January 27, Oregon got an official visit from Artis as well. As National Signing Day approaches, it will be interesting to see who the outside linebacker chooses.

4. Brian Thompson, 3-star WR (Moreno Valley, CA)

Brian Thompson is a lengthy wide receiver that the Oregon Ducks have high on their radar. Adding him to their offense is a priority for head coach Willie Taggart and company.

Thompson is a three-star wide receiver coming in at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. He ranks 415 overall in the nation, 61st best at his position and the 46th best player in the state of California. The Moreno Valley native caught 58 passes for 1,259 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season at Rancho Verde High School.

The Ducks currently have one receivers commitment already, three-star Johnny Johnson III, but they lost two to graduation (Devon Allen and Darren Carrington). There’s plenty of room for Thompson to thrive and the Oregon Ducks will already be a young team entering 2017 as is.

The recruiting battle isn’t very hard for the Ducks to overcome either. While Nebraska and Washington are favorites, both teams have four and three commitments respectively already. Playing time has to play a role in Thompson’s decision, after all, it is the only way to get noticed.

The three-star prospect has narrowed his choices down to Boise State, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, Utah and Washington State. But has still yet to make a choice. Thompson will make his final decision on National Signing Day.

3. George Moore, 3-star OT (Antioch, CA)

The Oregon Ducks are in the running for a junior college prospect with a ton of promise when it comes to George Moore. He is a three-star offensive tackle out of the College of San Mateo with a ton of upside at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds.

Moore ranks 20th nationally, third by position and fourth overall in the state of California among junior college prospects, according to 247 Sports. Newly hired offensive line coach Mario Cristobal has been hard at work recruiting him since his arrival in Eugene, Oregon.

Moore was originally committed to the Washington State Cougars. However, he decommitted on December 14. After that he took an official visit to Arizona State on January 12. The Ducks brought Moore on campus for an official visit on January 20.

The Ducks already have two offensive line commitments in this class, but Moore’s readiness puts him well ahead of them. Considering the Oregon Ducks’ running game was largely inanimate all-season long in 2016, inserting Moore into the mix could change all of that. They’ll have nine offensive lineman on the roster for 2017 but all signs currently point to Moore choosing Oregon in the end.

The three-star junior college prospect will make his decision on National Signing Day.

2. Josh Falo, 4-star TE (Sacramento, CA)

Josh Falo is another offensive prospect the Oregon Ducks have their targets set on. Falo is a 6-foot-5 and 235 pound tight end prospect out of Sacramento. He ranks 140th nationally, fourth at his position and 19th overall in the state of California, according to 247 Sports.

Falo took his official visit to Oregon this past weekend on January 27 and based on current predictions, it looks like the visit went pretty well. The Ducks are early leaders in earning Falo’s pledge. He has named his top 10 schools, which consist of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Alabama to name a few. But all signs currently point to Eugene.

The four-star tight end took an official visit to USC on January 14. With one commitment and virtually no tight ends on the roster, the Trojans could become a late winner in Falo’s recruitment. The Ducks currently have three commitments with one tight end on their 2017 roster.

With Willie Taggart coming in, an overhaul of the offense could be expected. With his size and athleticism, Falo could easily work his way into the Ducks’ rotation.

However, the Ducks must play the waiting game like everybody else. Falo will make his final decision on January 30.

1. Deommodore Lenoir, 4-star CB (Los Angeles, CA)

If the Oregon Ducks want to improve on defense, earning Deommodore Lenoir’s commitment would be a step in the right direction. The cornerback prospect ranks 66th in the nation, seventh at his position and eighth overall in the state of California, according to 247 Sports. He is a hard hitter and a ball hawk that looks to bring some of that to an Oregon Ducks team in desperate need of a defensive leader.

The four-star cornerback also has potential on special teams as a kick returner.

Lenoir also took visits to Nebraska on the 20th and Mississippi State on the 27th. It seems his top three choices are down Oregon, Nebraska and UCLA. Come National Signing Day, Taggart and other coaching staffs will have their eyes on Lenoir.

He decommitted from the Ducks back in November due to their reluctance to fire Mark Helfrich. But since hiring head coach Willie Taggart, it looks like the Ducks are still in good shape to re-earn his pledge. He took an unofficial visit to Eugene, Oregon on January 15. The Oregon Ducks coaching staff also visited Lenoir as his home on January 16.

His decision is will be made on February 1. His pledge could boost the Ducks’ into the top 15 recruiting classes.

