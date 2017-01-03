Oregon Football: Taggart Putting Finishing Touches On Defensive Coaching Staff

The Oregon Ducks are looking to gain another top-notch recruiter and a Defensive Coach that knows the Pac-12 Conference.

According to Football Scoop, Keith Hayward will head to Eugene from Louisville to join Jim Leavitt’s Defensive Staff for the Oregon Football team. Hayward has experience. Hayward was Secondary Coach at both Oregon State and Washington from 2008-2013 and spent time as Passing Defense Coordinator at USC in 2014-15 according to Comcast Sportsnet Northwest.

Taggart has been busy the last week filling holes in the Oregon Defensive Assistant ranks also adding Charles Clark who coached Cornerbacks at Colorado most recently and David Reaves who was the Director of Football Operations with Taggart at the University of South Florida.

Over the last seasons of Oregon Football, John Neal dealt with the Defensive Backfield, now two coaches will take over the reigns with Clark taking over Cornerbacks and Hayward handling Defensive Backs. Those two areas were of highest concern over the last several seasons with Oregon giving up over 41 points per game in 2016.

Louisville finished the 2016 season at 9-4 losing to LSU in the Outback Bowl over the weekend. The Cardinals were in the Top 15 in Total Defense giving up 4.69 yards per play and an average of just over 320 yards per game.

This week, recruiting is in full swing as National Signing Day is now less than a month away.

