Oregon Football: Taggart Hires USF Running Backs Coach

Willie Taggart and Oregon Football will bring in former USF Running Backs Coach Dante Pimpleton.

Earlier this month the longest tenured member of the Oregon Football Coaching Staff, Gary Campbell, announced he was retiring. His replacement has been named and inherits one of the best Running Backs in the Nation entering the 2017 season.

Dante Pimpleton has a history with Willie Taggart going back to the University of South Florida and will join the Oregon Ducks Coaching Staff according to Fox Sports. He will also likely receive a pay raise.

Pimpleton and Taggart have a very long history that goes back to Western Kentucky. Pimpleton was a Quarterback and Wide Receiver for the Hilltoppers in the late 90’s and early 2000’s where he played with Taggart. He was also an assistant coach under Charlie Strong at Louisville. The coaching tree here is short.

Charlie Strong after a rough go at Texas replaced Taggart at the University of South Florida. Taggart is bringing his style of Gulf Coast Offense to the West Coast – renaming it the Pacific Coast Offense. No word on if Pimpleton will help sure up recruiting with National Signing Day about a month away, but he gets to start with Royce Freeman who announced earlier this month he will return for his Senior season with Oregon Football.

USF finished their season beating South Carolina in Overtime of the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday.

