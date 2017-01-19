Oregon Football: Taggart Hires Raymond Woodie For Special Teams

Oregon Football has hired another Florida Native in Raymond Woodie as Special Teams Coordinator.

Willie Taggart has been out recruiting as National Signing Day is quickly approaching. On Thursday it was announced by SID Andy McNamara that Taggart has completed his Staff hirings in bringing in Raymond Woodie.

Woodie has worked with Taggart going back to Western Kentucky. Most recently, he was the Defensive Coordinator at the University of South Florida. Unter Willie Taggart he was also Assistant Coach with the Bulls. He was also the Head Coach for two high schools in South Florida from 2006-2009.

The former USF Assistant Coach continues the theme of top notch recruiters to come to the Oregon Football team. Woodie was named the top recruiter in the American Conference by Rivals in 2014.

Willie Taggart has brought several coaches with him from South Florida. Aside from Woodie, Donte Pimpleton and David Reaves moved over from USF. Mario Cristobal and Reaves will handle the Offense. Defensively it starts with Jim Leavitt, who has Charles Clark(Cornerbacks) and Keith Heyward(Safeties) along with Joe Salave’a along the Defensive Line.

The entire staff is currently out on the recruiting trail making the final push toward National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 1st.

