Oregon Football: Spring Game Date And Time Set

The Annual Spring Scrimmage is scheduled for April 29th and should feature plenty of new faces for Oregon Football.

The Oregon Ducks will be on display facing each other in their Annual Spring Scrimmage at Autzen Stadium. It will be the first Spring Game for Willie Taggart and the Coaching Staff. It will be the first opportunity to see some revamped and revised positions on the field under new coaches. Of course, expect a somewhat vanilla contest focusing on fundamentals, specifically on Defense.

Defensive Coordinator Jim Leavitt has been tasked to getting Oregon Respectable on D and will surely transition back to a more friendly 3-4 Scheme that will present better options for players like Troy Dye. Of course, tagging a Quarterback won’t be the same as planting him into the ground, but like I said – it will be basic.

It will be good to see Royce Freeman getting back to himself and new and old Quarterbacks getting in reps inside Autzen Stadium. I expect the day will again be focused on honoring the Military. Kickoff of the Spring Game is slated for 11am on Saturday, April 29th.

The day of the Spring Game will again be a triple-header day for Autzen Zoo. We will have Coverage of the Spring game(11am PT), followed by updates from Oregon Baseball(vs Arizona State, 2pm PT), and updates from Oregon Softball(vs Oregon State).

