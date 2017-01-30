Oregon Football Recruiting: Jaylon Redd Considering Options

Jaylon Redd committed to Oregon Football, but recently spent time at Ole Miss and is considering three schools as National Signing Day nears.

Redd, a 4-Star Cornerback also plays Wide Receiver and could be a big addition to Oregon on Wednesday. The Rancho Cucamonga native gave the Ducks his commitment back in September under Mark Helfrich, but he has remained committed. He was offered by Ole Miss earlier this month and took a visit this weekend.

According to Scout, he has taken his visits and is weighing the positives and the negatives of each school. What led to Ole Miss on Redd’s Radar was the hiring of former California Golden Bears Wide Receivers Coach Jacob Peeler. I would think that Oregon Football is still in the top spot for Redd.

This whole trip was about me coming down here and seeing what type of environment they have. I wanted to see how the coaches were, how the players were, and just see if I could connect with them. It was better than I thought it was going to be because it’s so family oriented down here. Jayon Redd on his trip to Ole Miss (via Scout)

The Oregon Defense has commitments from 4-Star Cornerback Thomas Graham, along with several Athlete Commits who could play the Cornerback position.

Redd said he was down to Oregon, Ole Miss and Arizona and expects to make a decision by noon on Wednesday, National Signing Day.

This article originally appeared on