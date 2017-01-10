Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks Offer 3-Star Colorado Commit

Oregon Football has already taken Defensive Coordinator Jim Leavitt from Colorado and has now offered a Colorado Defensive Commit.

Morrell Osling is a 3-Star Athlete and is rated the 60th best out of California. He has been committed to the Colorado Buffaloes since July and Willie Taggart and Jim Leavitt offered a the Lancaster, California native on Monday.

Osling was offered by Oregon Defensive Coordinator Jim Leavitt and Charles Clark according to 247Sports. He was also shown interest with an unofficial visit to Eugene under previous Head Coach Mark Helfrich last year. He also holds offers from Dartmouth and UNLV.

Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Oregon #WTD #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/HDwNQyEYP7 — MoE (@M_Osling) January 10, 2017

It appears that the Oregon State Beavers beat the Ducks to the punch. Olsing has set an official visit to Corvallis for January 20th according to the Oregonian. Andrew Nemic adds that Morrell Osling may be toward the top of the OSU List, but he is also considering another Pac-12 school in UCLA before the February 1st deadline.

If the Oregon Ducks can pick up a visit from Osling, I would think that selling him on the Oregon Football program would be easy since he committed to Defensive Coordinator Leavitt before at Colorado. National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1st.

