Oregon Football Recruiting: Deommodore Lenoir Back On Ducks’ Radar

Deommodore Lenoir should be a top priority for Oregon Football leading toward the end of the month as Coaches look to get him back in the fold.

Last year 4-Star Athlete and Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was committed to the Oregon Football program, until the coaching staff was let go and the Ducks went in a new direction with Willie Taggart. He decommitted on November 29th.

Since that date Oregon has not only brought in new energy with Taggart, but also hit a home run hire with Jim Leavitt as Defensive Coordinator. Leavitt has reached out to Lenoir and he visited the Ducks on January 15th. The US Army All-American has also spent time on other college campuses visiting Nebraska, with plans to take trips to USC and Mississippi State on the horizon.

Lenoir released an updated ‘Top 3’ via Twitter and it appears that the Oregon Ducks New Coaching Staff has the team back on the radar.

Deommodore Lenoir, elite 4-star CB, includes Oregon Ducks in new top 3 https://t.co/tXUUcT3Yqv pic.twitter.com/dEMunrX8fq — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) January 24, 2017

Deommodore Lenoir has had his stock rise in recent weeks. According to the Oregonian, he is listed as the number one athlete by Rivals and the number 5 Cornerback in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports. Oregon has a few of Lenoir’s former High School friends on their side.

Class of 2016 Commits Nick Pickett and Jaylon Redd are both coming to play in Eugene. National Signing Day is next Wednesday, February 1st.

This article originally appeared on