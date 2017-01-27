Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star Cyrus Habibi-Likio Commits To Ducks

Oregon Football landed two-way committ Cyrus Habibi-Likio on Thursday night.

Willie Taggart has been travelling the country talking about Oregon Football and his style of what Oregon will be. 4-Star Running Back/Safety Cyrus Habibi-Likio was in primary contact with Mark Helfrich and Gary Campbell before they were let go in Late November. Since then one of the Ducks big targets was on the fence. That ended on Thursday night.

Habibi-Likio announced he was committing to the Oregon Football program and Willie Taggart. The new coaching staff made him a priority. Part of the reason may be due to him earning the designation as a 4-Star Athlete. According to the Register-Guard, Likio can also play on Defense as an Outside Linebacker or Safety. This has to be good news for Jim Leavitt who will likely use all the talent available in evaluating what he has to work with.

With National Signing Day now less than a week away, the commitment of Habib-Likio could be a good sign of how the next four days pans out. The Ducks now have 17 commitment for the Class of 2017 and there are more than a few options who have yet to make a decision. With each position that gets filled, it just means that the competition to get on the field will be higher.

Head Coach Willie Taggart has made it clear that competition will reign supreme and no one’s ‘Starting’ job from last season is safe. National Signing Day is set for Wednesday, February 1st.

This article originally appeared on