Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star Athlete Bruce Judson Jr Commits To Ducks

Oregon Football picked up a commitment from a second Running Back in two days and nabbed a recruit from Oregon State in the process.

Gary Anderson and the Oregon State Beavers were also on the list for a Running Back, but Bruce Judson committed to Oregon on Friday. According to OregonLive he committed via a post on Periscope that was followed up by an announcement on Twitter.

Bruce Judson Jr. is a 4-Star Athlete who has played time a Quarterback, although I doubt Oregon Football has plans to use him at that position. He is another recruit from a very hot Florida Pipeline that has been carefully tapped by Willie Taggart and his staff.

Judson also held offers from Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Florida and Ohio State to name a few. He held 37 offers before deciding on Eugene. Judson told The Oregonian that the ‘Florida Connection’ helped make the decision easier, “It means a lot, we are real, real close – almost like my dad. It’s like a dream offer. Growing up, it was Florida and Oregon. Now, I got a chance to go there”

Oregon Football now has 18 commitments for the Class of 2017 and the Top 25 Recruiting Rankings could see Oregon climbing come National Signing Day, set for Wednesday, February 1st.

This article originally appeared on