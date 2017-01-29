Oregon Football Recruiting: 3-Star WR Daewood Davis Commits To Ducks

Oregon Football has found a third commitment through the Florida Pipeline in two days.

3-Star Wide Receiver Daewood Davis announced on Twitter that he was becoming a Duck, despite not making an official visit to Eugene. He will become the second ‘true’ Wide Receiver commit to the Class of 2017 according to the Oregonian. The other is Johnny Johnson III.

In watching Davis, he is fast. 4.3 40-yard dash fast. He has hint of De’Anthony Thomas speed and that is lethal regardless of the position on the field. The Florida pipeline has brought a healthy handful of recruits to Oregon Football and Davis is the latest for Head Coach Willie Taggart.

There are now 20 commitments for the Class of 2017 with National Signing Day quickly approaching. Davis held offers from18 schools including UCF, Miami, Notre Dame and USC.

The Oregon Ducks have options at Wide Receiver with several Athletes that can fill a role with Darrian McNeal, Bruce Judson Jr. and Darrian Felix. I expect that all of these recruits will see the field early in their careers. Taggart has brought a lot of athleticism and speed to Oregon Football.

There could be more to come with National Signing Day quickly approaching on Wednesday.

