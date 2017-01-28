Oregon Football Recruiting: 3-Star Offensive Weapon Demetri Burch Commits To Ducks

Oregon Football Head Coach Willie Taggart and Running Backs Coach Donte Pimpleton have been busy as another commit lands with the Ducks from the Florida Pipeline.

Yesterday Bruce Judson Jr. announced he was coming to Eugene. Saturday was another busy day for Oregon Football. The team is hosting key recruits this weekend. Two weeks ago Pimpleton visited with Demetri Burch at his home and on today he made his decision to become an Oregon Duck. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Demetri Burch is considered a 3-Star Athlete who can play multiple positions. He visited Oregon on Friday and decommitted from USF to join Taggart’s new team with Oregon on Saturday. Demetri Burch may find his fit with Oregon at Wide Receiver, which is an area of need following the departure of Jalen Brown. According to his HUDL Highlights he also plays Quarterback.

Burch also held offers from Kentucky, West Virginia, and Alabama to name a few.

His highlights show a player with Darron Thomas-type moves who shows patience and allows his blockers to get established. He also shows a different gear and style of play than Justin Herbert. As an Athlete, he could fill a veriety of roles with Oregon Football.

The building of the Willie Taggart Era of Oregon Football continues. National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1st.

