Oregon Football: Matthew Mariota Shifting To Tight End?

A quick rundown of the reset numbers for Oregon Football Player for 2017 brings with it an interesting position change.

On Monday, the Oregon Football team on their Roster Page, updated the names and numbers of players for the Class of 2017. Part of the reasoning is likely due to some early enrollees as the Class of 2017 will not be completed until February 1st. The list consists of the regulars who retain their numbers from 2016. Royce Freeman has 21. Matt Wogan has 41. There are also no single digits listed. Darren Carrington and Charles Nelson will not be the familiar 6 and 7 we knew last year.

Another interesting note is Matthew Mariota is listed as a Tight End entering the 2017 season. Tight End is certainly an area of need following the graduation of both Johnny Mundt and Pharoah Brown and with the uncertainty of an incoming recruit at the position, Mariota certainly has the size to fit the position.

Back to the numbers – there is no reason as to why the single digits are not being used. It may be something that is rewarded based on Practice Performance leading up to the start of the season.

Head Coach Willie Taggart met with the full team on Friday. Spring Classes begin this week at the University of Oregon.

This article originally appeared on