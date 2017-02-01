Oregon Football Loses Tight End Josh Falo To USC Trojans

In what for some may have been seen as a long shot, Tight End Josh Falo was on the radar for Oregon Football, but decided on USC.

This past weekend the top Tight End in the Nation visited the Oregon Football program in Eugene. He saw the facilities and talked with coaches. Oregon has a unique opportunity on Offense for an incoming Tight End in 2017. Two key players in 2016, Pharoah Brown and Johnny Mundt were both lost to graduation. It is an area of need with Willie Taggart and the Ducks.

VIDEO: Josh Falo, Inderkum High, talks about heading to #USC as No. 1 tight end prospect in country #nationalsigningday @SacBee_JoeD pic.twitter.com/A0I4oCjIP2 — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) February 1, 2017

If Falo came to Oregon, he would have likely been a role player in his first season. On National Signing Day, Josh Falo announced he was going to the University of Southern California. The Trojans have multiple Tight Ends on the roster and have signed a handful to the position on Wednesday, including Falo.

Oregon released the 2017 Roster last month and aside form Cam Cleeland Oregon will be looking to fill a void. Matt Mariota had his position changed to Tight End – in the interim that may be a good move. Oregon Football also lost out on a top Defensive Athlete in Dominic Artis who decided to commit to Baylor.

The Oregon Ducks did have some highlights in the 2017 Recruiting Class including Defensive Tackle Jordon Scott, Cornerback Thomas Graham, Kicker Adam Stack, and Running Back CJ Verdell.

This article originally appeared on