Oregon Football: David Yost Finds New Home With Utah State

The departure former Oregon Football Assistant Coaches continued on Friday as David Yost was hired by Utah State.

David Yost was with the Oregon Football program for one season in 2016 and helped to develop Quarterback Justin Herbert. With the firing of Mark Helfrich and Willie Taggart hitting the reset button, it appears that none of the former Oregon Coaches will be retained. Last week Running Backs Coach Gary Campbell announced his retirement. Early in the day on Friday, it was announced that he would be replaced by Taggart’s USF Running Backs Coach.

It was also announced that David Yost was hired to become the next Offensive Coordinator for Utah State. Yost was also Passing Game Coordinator with Oregon.

I’m very grateful for this opportunity and for the confidence that coach Wells has shown in me. Being an offensive coordinator is a big responsibility and I’m looking forward to helping Utah State football. David Yost on his new position with Utah State

Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for over 1900 yards in 2016 to go with 19 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. With Herbert and Dakota Prukop the two combined for over 3100 yards of Offense on the year and completed 28 touchdowns on the season through the air.

Darren Carrington led the receiving corps with over 600 yards of Offense and 5 touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on