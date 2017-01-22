Oregon Football: David Reaves Arrested For DUI, Placed On Leave

Oregon Football Head Coach Willie Taggart is losing one of his Assistant Coaches that he brought from South Florida following an incident on Saturday night.

David Reaves was arrested on Saturday night by Eugene Police for Driving Under The Influence according to a Statement from Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens. Reaves was named Co-Offensive Coordinator along with Mario Cristobal in recent weeks as Taggart was putting the finishing touches on his coaching staff.

Reaves was also arrested for Reckless Driving.

It is clear that the University of Oregon has a no tolerance policy when it comes to Reaves’ behavior and he will be terminated, leaving a hole in the Coaching Staff and leaving Taggart to find someone to fill the position. Taggart has had several image tarnishing events happen in his short time with the U of O.

Unfortunate development overnight involving an assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/yoIO8AlLlG — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) January 22, 2017

Several weeks ago three players were hospitalized following a Workout that went too far and now the arrest of an Assistant Coach that also had some added responsibilities being forced out on his own actions. The process to fire him with cause has begun. Reaves was also the Director of Football Operations and has been around the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex since the time that Taggart has been hired.

David Reaves has been placed on Administrative Leave.

With National Signing Day now less than ten days away, Taggart has some work to do and Quality Control is something that will require more focus moving forward.

