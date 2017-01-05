Oregon Football: Darren Carrington To Return For Senior Season
Oregon Football Wide Receiver Darren Carrington broke his silence concerning his future on Thursday and will return to Oregon in 2017.
Last month Royce Freeman announced he was returning to Oregon Football for his Senior season. When Mark Helfrich was fired it left some of the Oregon Players in flux, but after hearing and seeing what new Head Coach Willie Taggart is bringing to the table and to the recruiting trail, Carrington is the third NFL Draft eligible player to announce he was returning to the University of Oregon.
Lol PSA: yeah. See tha face WE GOT UNFINSHED BUSINESS wit the PAC12! For all of you fans that have stayed by my side positively from the beginning ha I’m happy to say, After talking to GOD my family, myself and kel for months…And after talking to our new coach coach taggart and our WR coach coach doughtry I don’t think God coulda put me in a better position to come back and be coached by these two and the rest of the staff coach T is puttin together and ball out 1 more year wit my brothers… WE BACK AUTZEN … I wanna thank God for his blessings and my fam for being by my side through IT ALLLL, and Kel U on my back trust me I GOT YALL! Hyped up bout this new era of duck football y’all better get on board cause it’s nothing but UP from hear let’s get this money boizzz! #DoSomething #ForeverYOUNG #longlivemybrother #thankful #seniorcampaign #realSAVAGESZN #newEra #1deepDC #5thyear #NoGAMES #MOTIVATED🏾” src=”https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/2/svg/270a-1f3fe.svg”>#2017seasonletsgo #biletnikoff #staysleep PC: the great @useedrew
A photo posted by Darren Carrington II (@1deepdc) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:38pm PST
Darren Carrington in his comments on Instagram
Carrington saw his biggest game of 2016 against UC Davis where he had over 100 yards receiving for the only time during the season. He had 5 touchdowns last season and has 15 touchdowns for his career at Oregon he has over 1900 yards receiving.
