Oregon Football: Darren Carrington To Return For Senior Season

Oregon Football Wide Receiver Darren Carrington broke his silence concerning his future on Thursday and will return to Oregon in 2017.

Last month Royce Freeman announced he was returning to Oregon Football for his Senior season. When Mark Helfrich was fired it left some of the Oregon Players in flux, but after hearing and seeing what new Head Coach Willie Taggart is bringing to the table and to the recruiting trail, Carrington is the third NFL Draft eligible player to announce he was returning to the University of Oregon.

Carrington saw his biggest game of 2016 against UC Davis where he had over 100 yards receiving for the only time during the season. He had 5 touchdowns last season and has 15 touchdowns for his career at Oregon he has over 1900 yards receiving.

