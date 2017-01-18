Oregon Football 2017 Schedule: Ducks Play Seven Home Games

The Pac-12 released the Conference Football Schedule for the 2017 season on Wednesday, and the Ducks start the home slate with the California Golden Bears.

Oregon Fans have known that Oregon opens 2017 with Nebraska and Wyoming highlighting the Non-Conference slate. We have also known the opponents in the Conference of Champions that Oregon would see in 2017, if you did the breakdown of who and where the matchups fell.

We now know the official answer. Oregon opens Pac-12 play on the road against Arizona State(9/23) before hosting the California Golden Bears with new Head Coach Justin Wilcox(9/30). Following the Golden Bears, the Washington State Cougars come to Eugene the following week(10/7). Oregon then hits the road for back to back road games.



The Ducks face Stanford(10/14) before visiting the UCLA Bruins who return to the schedule(10/21). Utah come to Eugene(10/28) before Oregon has their final road trip of the season visiting rival Washington(11/4). The schedule is kind to Oregon in 2017.

Depending on how the Wins and Losses fall, the year comes to a close with back to back games at Autzen Stadium hosting Arizona(11/18) and the annual Civil War against Oregon State(Friday 11/24). All in all Oregon has seven home games to five road games. If they take care of business at home, they will see a Bowl Game in 2017.

Of note, the Civil War returns to a Friday matchup after a season when it fell on a Saturday. Game Times and TV will be announced at a later date.

