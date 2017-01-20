Oregon Ducks Start 3-Game Homestand With Colorado

The Oregon Ducks split a recent two-week road trip and return home at full strength against Colorado on Friday.

Kelly Graves and the Oregon Women’s Basketball team have impressed so far this season. A recent tough road trip saw the team go 2-2 thanks in part to the play of Freshman Sabrina Ionescu. The Ducks return to Matthew Knight Arena to take on a Colorado team that has suffered three straight losses and are 3-2 on the road and 1-5 in Conference play.

The Buffaloes are averaging 75 points per game this season. Kennedy Leonard is the player who makes it run averaging 20 points and averaging 40 percent from the floor. Colorado has two other who average double-figure scoring. Leonard along with Haley Smith are keeping Colorado going into Pac-12 play.

The Oregon Ducks are also averaging 75 points per game entering the weekend. Ruthy Hebard, Sabrina Ionescu and Lexi Bando lead Oregon in double figures. Ionescu has been the clear leader with multiple triple-doubles and a buzzer beater for a win at Cal two weeks ago. Bando leads the team from beyond the arc hitting 53 percent and Hebard has proved she can be an inside the paint presence.

The Oregon Ducks and Colorado Buffaloes tip off Friday night at 6pm on Pac-12 Network.

This article originally appeared on