Oregon Ducks Running Backs Coach Gary Campbell Steps Away

Oregon Football Running Backs Coach Gary Campbell is stepping away from the Ducks.

One of the longest tenured Oregon Assistant Coaches, Gary Campbell announced on Twitter on Friday that he was not returning as part of Willie Taggart’s Staff at Oregon.

The expectation of having the former staff return, in any form was discussed by Comcast Sportsnet on Thursday. Aaron Fentress thinks that the former staff will not be back on the sidelines at Autzen Stadium. So far, Matt Lubick has left for a position at Ole Miss and now Campbell has stepped away.

Thanks to all for your kind words. Walked Oregon sidelines for over half my life.its been awesome but the walk has ended. God Bless you all. — Gary Campbell (@OregonRBCoach) December 23, 2016

Gary Campbell is a legend in College Football. He has seen it all with Oregon Football, from the highs to the lows. He has been on the sidelines since 1983. He has coached the leading rusher the Program has ever had in LaMichael James, as well as the man who will likely break that record in 2017 in Royce Freeman.

Campbell has coached 21 one-thousand yard rushers in his career including Marice Morris, Reuben Droughns, LeGarrette Blount and Jonathan Stewart among them. Aside from a hell of a coach, the Oregon Ducks are also losing one of the snazziest dressers in the Pac-12 and College Football.

