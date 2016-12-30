Oregon Ducks Face Second Undefeated Pac-12 Team In USC

The Oregon Men’s Basketball team will look to end a second winning streak on Friday hosting the 12-0 USC Trojans.

While the tougher task may have been beating the 2nd ranked UCLA Bruins on Wednesday night with a Dillon Brooks last second shot, the tougher task may come on Friday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The USC Trojans come in undefeated and ranked just behind the Oregon Ducks at 22.

A win on Friday night would mark the 700th victory in the Coaching Career of Dana Altman. The bigger picture for Oregon with the win would show stability on Offense and Defense in back to back games to begin a tough Pac-12 schedule. While USC has not beaten teams like Kentucky, they have managed to have an even keel approach averaging 82 points and 40 rebounds per game in 2016.

USC has five Starters scoring in double figures led by Elijah Stewart and Jordan McLaughlin averaging 15 points per game. Benny Boatwright has been out of the Starting Lineup with an injury and will miss Oregon this time around. Stewart is also hitting 40 percent from beyond the arc and should be a threat on Friday night. On the season the team has just 7 blocks and 7 steals on the season.

History is on the side of Oregon. The Ducks have 12 straight wins over USC in the series according to GoDucks.com

On the other side, the Ducks are on a roll of their own, capping off a win over UCLA on Wednesday, their 10th straight victory and extending their winning streak at Matthew Knight Arena to 34 straight games. Dillon Brooks returned to the Starting Lineup to spark the Offense with a scintillating buzzer beating 3-pointer to win the game over UCLA.



Dana Altman with a message for fans

Chris Boucher did not appear 100 percent but should get back into form against USC after being hampered by an ankle sprain. Payton Pritchard showed his potential against UCLA and stepped up in big moments against the Bruins. He led the team with 9 assists and was second in points with 15. He also had a steal.

The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans tipoff on Friday night at 7pm Pacific Time. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

