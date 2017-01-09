Oregon Ducks Dismiss Three Players Including Linebacker Eddie Heard

Oregon Football has dismissed three players including Eddie Heard, Tristen Wallace and Eddie Franklin.

All three players are under investigation for activities that took place off the football field. Linebacker Eddie Heard was arrested in November for a fight at a bar and was suspended indefinitely by then Head Coach Mark Helfrich. Heard, Wallace, and Franklin are no longer with the team according to DuckTerritory.com.

Darrian Franklin and Tristen Wallace are under investigation by Lane County, Oregon in connection to an alleged Sexual Assault. Both players were suspended indefinitely in October by Helfrich and were barred from the University of Oregon Campus according to the Oregonian.

Heard came to the U of O in 2014 and redshirted before becoming a backup over the last two seasons. He finishes his Oregon Ducks career playing in 19 games. He had just five tackles in an Oregon uniform.

In the cases of Darrian Franklin and Tristen Wallace, both redshirted in 2016 and never saw the field. Both came in as highly touted recruits. Franklin and Wallace have not been charged with a crime.

Oregon Head Coach Willie Taggart has said since he arrived that he was not putting up with any character issues with his staff or players. It appears clearing three places in the Locker Room may be the start of the culture shift for Oregon Football.

