Opponent speak: What makes Alabama special this season?

Clemson and Alabama find themselves in familiar territory as the two played for last years National Championship, which ended in a 45-40 Alabama victory. While two teams may be alike, no two teams are identical. For this reason, we asked site experts from some of Alabama’s opponents this season, what the most impressive aspect of this years Alabama team was. Here is what transpired.

Randy Morgen (@RebelNutt18) expert from FanSided’s Ole Miss site Ole Hotty Toddy (@OleHottyToddy)-

“In my opinion, their ability to adapt their offense. Saban has been a fan of the pro-style for so long, even trying to ban the no huddle offense. But once Lane Kiffin took over as OC, Bama started running more hurry up offense. I think that was the big time change that made them a championship team this year. They escaped Oxford with a win this year, thanks to our pitiful defense, and getting past Ole Miss changed their season. They haven’t really been tested since.

Their defense was impressive as always. It was ranked #1 in the nation in total defense. It’s crazy the amount of talent on the defense they have. If Clemson wants to beat them, they’ll have to rely on the long ball. Attack the defense. Make Alabama uncomfortable.

You are not going to run the ball on Alabama. You aren’t going to short pass your way to a win either, because it gives them too much time to force a mistake. Your drives have to be 6 plays or less if you want to win. You have to score, and score quick. Throw it deep and be aggressive. That’s how Ole Miss beat them in 2014 and 2015.”

Chris Jackson (@ChrisJacksonWPS) site expert at FanSided’s Arkansas site Razorbackers (@RazorbackersFS)-

“Unquestionably their defense. They have an ability to make you pay on even the smallest of mistakes.”

Caleb Calhoun (@CalebCalhoun) co-expert for FanSided’s Tennessee site All For Tennessee (@allfortennessee) –

“Without question it was their front seven. That unit shut down everybody all year except for Ole Miss, and it’s the reason for Alabama’s run of defensive touchdowns. The tide don’t have the best secondary, but their front seven is so amazing it hasn’t yet mattered.”

Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) expert for FanSided’s LSU site Death Valley Voice (@DeathValleyFS)-

“Definitely the offense. In regards to an LSU vs Alabama matchup, both teams have stout defenses, but LSU was a bit shaky on offense. Alabama is great in both the run and the passing game.”

Jake Mastroianni (ShortStopBall) expert for FanSided’s Auburn site Fly War Eagle (@FlyWarEagle)–

You saw how Washington kept trying to run the ball up the middle in an effort to not completely abandon the run, and they actually picked up two or three yards a carry, which is good against the Alabama defense, but in the end it’s just like banging your head against a brick wall.”

“Alabama has overwhelming speed on defense. There’s nowhere that you can go that there won’t be at least two hard-hitting defenders waiting for you. Florida is far from elite on offense, but it feels felt the Crimson Tide had 13 players on defense. The one and only way to beat them is to take advantage of the rare opportunities you’re given—all of them.”

