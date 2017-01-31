On The Recruiting Trail: Ryan Gersonde Chooses Iowa Football

Punter Ryan Gersonde committed to Iowa football on Tuesday night

Iowa football‘s search for a punter is over. Punter Ryan Gersonde announced his commitment to Iowa football on Tuesday night.

Gersonde, 6’4″, 180 pounds, is the no. 9 punter in the class of 2017. He also took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame before taking an official visit to Iowa City and eventually choosing Iowa. Gersonde grew up in Australia but played his senior season in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He made his announcement on Twitter on Tuesday night. He said, “I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa to continue my academic and athletic career #Swarm17”

He is Iowa’s 20th commit, fifth in the past two days, and second today along with safety Geno Stone. You can follow all of Iowa’s recruiting coverage with our National Signing Day Live Tracker.

