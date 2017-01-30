On The Recruiting Trail: Nate Wieland Chooses Iowa Football

Nate Wieland has committed to Iowa football

Nate Wieland, an Iowa City native, originally committed to Northern Illinois before Iowa offered him last week. The two-star linebacker decommitted from Northern Illinois three days later, made his official visit last weekend and announced his commitment to Iowa football on January 30.

Wieland also had offers from Eastern Michigan. Minnesota looked at Wieland but did not offer him.

On Twitter, Wieland said, “Very excited to announce that I am committing to the University of Iowa to further my football and academic career. #Swarm17”

Very excited to announce that I am committing to the University of Iowa to further my football and academic career #Swarm17???? pic.twitter.com/mYIwpSE6sC — Nate Wieland (@NateWieland) January 30, 2017

Wieland, 6’3″ and 195 pounds, played quarterback and linebacker in high school. 247Sports ranked him as the 20th best high school prospect in the state of Iowa, too. He will play linebacker for Iowa but likely won’t see the field next season with the defensive starters Iowa returns.

With National Signing Day on Wednesday, this is a huge grab for Iowa. It pushes their total to 16 players and gives them their first linebacker in their 2017 class. The Hawkeyes are expected to get a couple more verbal commits before National Signing Day that will likely push their class total to 20.

This article originally appeared on