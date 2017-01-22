On The Recruiting Trail: Iowa Football Lands Second Commit In 2018
2018 offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins announced his commitment to Iowa football on Sunday afternoon
After visiting Iowa City this weekend, 2018 offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins committed to Iowa football via Twitter on Sunday afternoon. Jenkins, a three-star recruit out of Crystal Lake, Illinois, is 6-3, 235 pounds and the 12th best Illinois high school prospect in 2018, according to 247Sports.
Jenkins also had offers from Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Ball State, Bowling Green, Toledo and had Minnesota looking at him, too. Iowa was the first Big Ten school to offer him, which evidently helped their case.
He joins outside linebacker Mike Bruner as Iowa’s only two commits in 2018 so far.
On Twitter, he wrote a long message thanking his parents, teammates, high school coach and all the coaches who recruited him. He ended his message by saying, “I am proud to say that I have committed to play Division 1 football at the University of Iowa! #Swarm18 B1G #Hawkeyes”
#Committed pic.twitter.com/ctXGd3FUSe
— Jeff Jenkins (@Jeffjenkins77) January 22, 2017
This is the second player Iowa football has landed this week. Yesterday, 2017 JUCO defensive end Jack Kallenberger announced his intention to be a preferred walk-on at Iowa next season.
You can follow Jeff Jenkins on Twitter @Jeffjenkins77
