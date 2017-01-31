On The Recruiting Trail: Geno Stone Switches To Iowa Football

Geno Stone announced his commitment to Iowa football

Geno Stone, three-star safety from New Castle, Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to Iowa football on Tuesday afternoon. Stone originally committed to Kent State but had a change of heart when the Hawkeyes offered him.

Stone also had offers from Army, Navy, Albany and Harvard, among others. Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa State and Pittsburgh also showed interest in Stone but didn’t offer him.

He announced his decision on Twitter. Stone thanked Kent State and then said, “But after talking with my family and friends I decided it’s the best thing for me to decommit from Kent State and pursue my dreams at the University of Iowa.”

Stone is Iowa’s fourth commitment in the past two days and 19th overall in 2017. National Signing Day is tomorrow and the Hawkeyes might land another player or two.

Although, the Hawkeyes have climbed to 37th in the national recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports, and seventh in the Big Ten over the past couple of days. You can follow all of Iowa’s recruiting coverage with our National Signing Day Live Tracker.

You can follow Geno Stone on Twitter @GenoStone22.

