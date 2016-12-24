Ole Miss Recruiting: Ryan Thaxton Names Rebels In His Top 4

3-star defensive end Ryan Thaxton has named Ole Miss in his top 4 for his commitment. Ole Miss recruiting is starting to heat up late in 2016.

As Ole Miss recruiting efforts pick up late in the year, the Rebels end up in the top-4 of 3-star defensive end Ryan Thaxton.

Thaxton is a 6-foot-5 250 LB defensive end from Alexandria, VA.

Thaxton announced his top-4 from his Twitter account. Joining Ole Miss would be Rutgers, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt in no order.

Ole Miss is hoping that they can get in late with Thaxton.

He has yet to visit Ole Miss, but the Rebels offered him on December 5th, which is late for a football offer.

The Rebels will need to grab some guys for the defensive line in 2018 after they lose Marquis Haynes and possibly Breeland Speaks.

Thaxton is a long and lanky end that coaches look for now in a defensive end. If he can get into Paul Jackson’s strength program, Thaxton could be a monster.

Looking at his body type, he looks like a smaller Greg Hardy to me. Thaxton is thought to be a Vanderbilt lean as of today, but the Ole Miss offer appears to have mixed some things up.

Rutgers is the team to watch in my opinion.

Thaxton was recruited by former Ole Miss defensive line coach Chris Kiffin. Kiffin is now the defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.

The new defensive line coach will have to work on getting Thaxton to Oxford.

