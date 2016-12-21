Ole Miss Recruiting: Rebels are the latest to offer 4-star DB

Ole Miss Recruiting has taken another step to improving their 2018 recruiting class by offering 4-star safety Myles “Spider” Sims.

Ole Miss recruiting has been stepping up its 2018 game by offering some of the studs of next year’s class.

Sims was recruited heavily by Wesley McGriff while at Auburn, as they were his favorite school. This serves as a positive sign for Ole Miss, where McGriff is now the defensive coordinator.

Ole Miss currently does not have any commitments for the 2018 class, but the Rebels are looking to get a head-start on next season’s class.

There are no crystal balls for Sims yet, but one can expect Ole Miss to earn a few of those when they start rolling in.

Ole Miss is the latest offer for 2018 Westlake (Ga.) #Rivals100 DB Myles "Spider" Sims https://t.co/oBVsjLcIHl pic.twitter.com/cOaHflk6Lx — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) December 21, 2016

McGriff is looking to recruit a lot of his guys from when he was at Auburn, including Sims and ’17 CB Carlito Gonzalez.

Ole Miss is trying to shore up its defensive backfield for the future and this move is one of the first steps towards improving the defense of the future.

Sims is an aggressive guy but is a tad small at 6-foot-1, 180 LBs. If Sims can add some weight on to his frame, he could make the move the “rover” position at Ole Miss replacing Tony Conner.

The Rebels only have one team scheduled for 2018 with Louisiana-Monroe coming to Oxford on September 22nd.

With 2018 being the year for a championship run at Ole Miss, the Rebels will attempt to bring in Sims to help continue the winning culture.

