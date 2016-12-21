Ole Miss Recruiting: 5 Ideal 2017 Football Targets

Ole Miss recruiting has been a mess so far this season, but here are the five guys the Rebels should sign if they want to compete in the future.

The recruiting cycle has been a roller coaster of emotions this season. Ole Miss has been keying in on some special recruits as of late, as Ole Miss looks to improve on the 5-7 season this year.

While recruiting has been a strong suit for Freeze, it is hard to recruit when you do not have a wide receiver, linebacker, or a defensive line coach.

Ole Miss has hired Wesley McGriff, a known recruiter, as the new defensive coordinator. The Rebels look to bring a few of McGriff’s Auburn targets with him once he joins the team.

While there is one name that every Ole Miss fan knows, there are a few other kids on this list that might be new to some of our readers.

The Rebels have cast a wide net of offers as of late, keying in on linebackers and defensive backs.

Ole Miss has to continue to bring in talent if they want to compete in the SEC, something that Ole Miss keeps saying it wants to do.

Can Freeze and company bring the Rebels their first ever modern-day SEC championship? Time will tell.

5. Chevin Calloway, 4-star CB

Ole Miss needs to fill up their defensive backfield with some elite talent to help shore up the defense.

The defense is young, but adding some more youth to the fray can not hurt Ole Miss.

Chevin Calloway is one of the pieces needed to help the Rebels on the defense.

Calloway is a fast and aggressive cornerback that attacks the ball after it is caught. He looks like a perfect fit to resurrect the Landshark defense.

Ole Miss will have to fight for Calloway, but he did name the Rebels as one of his top-3 teams earlier this month. The Rebels will have to battle Texas and Arkansas to earn his signature.

247Sports has Calloway ranked as the 12th best cornerback in the country this year. Calloway is currently 5-foot-10, 180 pounds. A good size for an elite defender.

4. Emanuel Dabney, 3-star CB

The former Mississippi State commit, Dabney is an underrated athlete from Jackson, MS by way of Callaway HS.

Dabney is a tall DB but needs to add some muscle to his 170 LB frame if he wants to make it at the next level.

Dabney reminds me a lot of Chevin Calloway, but a bit smaller in the weight department. His tape shows Dabney making plays as he stays with receivers who are making moves on their route. If he can continue to make strides in the weight room, Dabney could be a great addition to McGriff’s defense.

Ole Miss has to start recruiting some aggressive kids who want to make a name for themselves. Dabney fits that description perfectly.

Dabney was named to the MS-AL All-Star game earlier this year.

Ole Miss could do itself a lot of favors by going after this in-state kid.

247Sports has Dabney ranked as the 65th best cornerback in the nation.

3. Jeffery Burley, 3-star LB

Jeffery Burley is a name that a lot of Ole Miss fans have not heard much of, but the coaching staff sure has.

Currently committed to Wake Forest, Burley was offered by Ole Miss on October 25th and that immediately changed his recruitment.

With Notre Dame hiring Wake Forest’s defensive coordinator, Mike Elko, things could be changing for Burley.

Ole Miss hopes to get in on the linebacker, as that is one of the positions that Ole Miss has struggled to recruit lately.

Look for Wesley McGriff and whoever is the new linebacker coach to make Burley a priority.

Ole Miss has been offering a multitude of linebackers recently, and Burley is one of those that has been offered.

If Ole Miss can pull him from the Demon Deacons, they could end up with a stud on the defensive side of the ball.

According to the Crystal Ball on 247Sports, Ole Miss has a 80% of signing Burley, with Minnesota having 20% of a chance.

Burley is ranked as the 46th best linebacker in the nation according to 247Sports.

2. Breon Dixon, 4-star LB

You might notice a trend on this list, there are a lot of linebackers listed. That is because Ole Miss has struggled greatly at this position.

The Rebels have obviously put an emphasis on the position in recruiting this year, as they have offered a good many players at the position.

Dixon is one that is expected to commit to Ole Miss when he makes his announcement. He is down to Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia, and Louisville.

Dixon looks like a smaller version of Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis to me, which would be perfect for Ole Miss.

The Rebels look to add Dixon, Burley, and Willie Gay to the Rebel defense next season at the position.

If Ole Miss misses on any of these guys, look for the Rebels to go after Thomas Johnston from Spanish Fort, Alabama.

247Sports has Dixon ranked as the 11th best linebacker in the nation.

1. Cam Akers, 5-star RB

Is there anyone else that could possibly be here in the first position? Akers is the #1 prospect in the state of Mississippi and is currently ranked 4th in the nation.

Ole Miss has gone all in on signing Akers this year, a move that could really pay off on December 27th when he makes his announcement.

Akers is currently down to Ole Miss, Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and LSU. It appears that Ole Miss and Florida State are the two teams to look for when he makes his announcement.

With an offensive coordinator that runs just as much as he passes, Akers would fit perfectly into the Ole Miss offense next season.

If he does sign with Ole Miss, look for him to start from day one. Ole Miss could potentially sign its best running back in the history of the program with Akers.

It appears that Cam wants to represent the state of Mississippi, and there is no better way to do so than playing at the flagship school of Mississippi.

247Sports has Akers ranked as the 2nd best running back in the nation and the 4th best player in the country.

