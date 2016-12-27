Ole Miss Recruiting: 4-star WR Daquon Green Plans to Visit Ole Miss

Current Florida Gators commit Daquon Green announced today that he would visit Oxford before signing day.

Ole Miss recruiting is finally heating up late in the year. How many of these recruits can Ole Miss land?

Newly hired wide receiver coach Matt Lubick is already bringing in recruits for official visits. 4-star wide receiver Daquon Green announced today that he would be visiting Ole Miss and Michigan.

Green has been committed to the Gators since July 24th.

Florida wide receiver commits Daquon Green says he still plans to take other visits to Ole Miss, Michigan,… https://t.co/AcOZ1Yuzzv — Derek Tyson (@DerekTysonESPN) December 27, 2016

The 6-foot-1 185 LB receiver out of Tampa Bay Tech is expected to stick with his original commitment, but getting him to Oxford could prove to be a positive sign for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss has been known for their wide receivers in years past and the coaches are obviously using that in recruiting.

From Mike Wallace to Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss has a solid corp of receivers in the NFL.

Green is playing in the Under Armour All-American game on January 1st.

Ole Miss currently has a group of receivers that could challenge any in the nation for the top spot.

From AJ Brown to Van Jefferson, the receivers are looking promising.

With Shea Patterson at quarterback, high school receivers around the country will be looking to join the Rebels.

