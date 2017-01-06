Ole Miss Recruiting: 4-star OT Tony Gray names Ole Miss in top-5

4-star offensive tackle Tony Gray has named Ole Miss in his top-5 teams for his commitment.

Ole Miss recruiting is on the up-tick with the new coaching staff at Ole Miss. On January 1st, 4-star LB Breon Dixon committed to Ole Miss at the Under Armour All-American game.

That is important because Dixon is teammates with Tony Gray at Grayson HS in Georgia. The same high school that Robert and Denzel Nkemdiche attended.

ICYMI: Laremy Tunsil is having a great rookie season in Miami

Gray is a big 6-foot-5 290 LB lineman. He was on the same Under Armour team that Dixon was on in Orlando.

Offensive line coach Matt Luke is the lead recruiter for Gray.

Outside of Ole Miss, Gray’s top-5 consists of Florida State, Florida, South Carolina, and Auburn.

Ole Miss really needs Gray to shore up the right side of the offensive line for now. After Gregory Little leaves the Rebels, Gray would be the top candidate for the left tackle spot.

Top 5…… thank God ???????? pic.twitter.com/bG3AJy2s0x — TONY GRAY (@TONYGRAY2017) January 6, 2017

The Rebels are hoping to snag Gray to help salvage a pitiful recruiting class that has been altered by the NCAA investigation.

Gray would be an important asset for Ole Miss and the line to protect Shea Patterson in the backfield.

Phil Longo and the offensive staff would love to add Gray to the line. The offense that Longo will be running at Ole Miss will use tackles in the running game a lot more than Dan Werner’s did.

The offense will be looking to find the space provided by the offensive line to run the ball through and Gray could be the guy to help with that.

This article originally appeared on