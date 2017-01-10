Ole Miss Football: What the hiring of Jacob Peeler means to Mississippi?

The Ole Miss football team has found its new wide receiver coach. Jacob Peeler from California is expected to be named the new WR coach this week.

The Ole Miss football coaching staff took a hit last week when newly hired wide receivers coach Matt Lubick left the program. Lubick was with the Ole Miss team for a measly 48 hours before heading to Baylor.

Freeze and the administration targeted some interesting candidates for the position. Will Hall, the head coach at West Georgia, was one of the candidates besides Peeler.

Peeler is an up and coming recruiter in college football. Last year he landed 5-star WR Demetris Robinson out of Georgia.

He has recruited the south very well in the past. He also received a signature from Mississippi native Jordan Duncan last year.

Peeler was the reason that current Ole Miss wide receiver AJ Brown visited Berkeley.

So what does the hire mean for Ole Miss?

Peeler is one of the best recruiters in the nation. He was ranked 20th in the nation according to 247Sports as a coach.

California has a history of airing the ball out deep, something newly hired offensive coordinator Phil Longo is looking to do.

Peeler is a home run hire for a team that needs it, badly.

Matt Lubick was the hire that many Ole Miss fans wanted, but Peeler is the one they need. He will have to prove that right away, as national signing day is three weeks away.

Ole Miss will most likely sign less wide receivers this year than in the past, especially with the decommitment of RJ Sneed.

