Ole Miss Football: Top National Signing Day Targets

Ole Miss had a disappointing 5-7 record during the 2016 football season and they’ll be looking for some momentum heading into 2017 with a solid signing class. These are the five uncommitted prospects that Ole Miss needs to sign on National Signing Day.

To say that the 2016 football season was less than what was expected would be an understatement. Ole Miss was thought to be one of the best teams in the nation, despite losing many players both to the NFL Draft and to graduation. From the first game forward, nothing went right for Ole Miss. Two 21 point leads blown against Florida State and Alabama, and an abundant amount of injuries, culminating in the loss of starting quarterback Chad Kelly, did the Rebels in.

While most fans are looking forward to the 2017 season, first comes National Signing Day. Much like the 2016 season, this class has been unusual and hampered for Hugh Freeze and his staff. The seemingly never-ending NCAA case has hung over the program and for lack of a better word “scared” many recruits off. Then came the retirement of defensive coordinator Dave Wommack and the dismissal of offensive coordinator Dan Werner, along with the voluntary departures of assistants Chris Kiffin and Cory Batoon to Florida Atlantic and wide receivers coach Grant Heard to Indiana. With so many staff changes, the Rebels have changed who they were recruiting as well as lost the interest of some prospects as well.

Even with all of the changes, the current staff remains in the picture for many highly rated prospects and has been able to hold on to their current commitments. Without further ado, here are the five prospects Ole Miss has to sign on Signing Day.

5. Daniel Green, 3-Star LB (Madison, Oregon)

Daniel Green decommitted from USC in December and his recruitment has been open ever since. The three-star prospect visited Ole Miss just this last weekend of the 27th. The Rebels have an immediate need at linebacker and need all of the recruits that they can get at the position and Green would provide a real impact at the position. Green is the prototypical middle linebacker, he’s 6′-3″ and 230lbs and is dominant on the field.

While Ole Miss entered the game late, they do seem to have some momentum in his recruitment. The Rebels’ main competition is Utah and Oregon, with Utah being the more serious threat to land Green. Hugh Freeze and his staff are in on many linebackers right now, Green is perhaps one of the least likely to sign with Ole Miss, but it would be huge if the Rebels were to land him and his talents.

Green is rated as the 22nd best linebacker prospect in the country according to 247sports.

4. Chester Graves, 4-Star DE (Kansas City, Missouri)

Graves is listed as a defensive end but can easily play linebacker as well, adding to his value for the Ole Miss staff. As previously stated, this team needs all of the linebackers that they can get. The Rebel defense was bad in 2016 and the linebacker position was one of if not the biggest reason as to why it was so bad. Chester Graves is disruptive at the line and has the speed to get to the edge to catch players out of the backfield, which is what Ole Miss needs out of its linebackers going forward.

Graves visited Ole Miss during the January 27th visit weekend and the main competition for Ole Miss for Graves’ signature are the Missouri Tigers. Graves is from Missouri and getting him out of his home state might be difficult but the Rebels appear to be hopeful.

Chester Graves is ranked as the 16th best defensive end in the nation and the number one prospect out of Missouri by 247sports.

3. Larrell Murchison, 3-Star DT (Elizabethtown, North Carolina)

Murchison is the only current Ole Miss commit on this list, but e’s on this list because he is the important and Ole Miss cannot afford to lose him. Murchison’s recruitment has soared in recent weeks, as he has gathered offers from Ole Miss, Texas, Houston and Georgia, all since January 4th. It is easy to say that Murchison is much desired by many top programs and has certainly seen his recruitment take off in the final month of the recruiting season. Ole Miss was the first major program to offer, and he committed immediately after. Since then, Georgia as emerged as the biggest threat to the Rebels keeping Murchison’s commitment.

Murchison is a solid defensive lineman that can play both defensive tackle and defensive end. He projects more as tackle as he is 6′-4″ and 290lbs. While he has remained committed to Ole Miss, Georgia is projected by 247sports to end up signing him. Ole Miss needs a disruptive tackle, like Murchison, and needs to do all that they can in the end to sign him.

Larrell Murchison is rated as the 11th best defensive tackle in the junior college ranks by 247sports.

2. Cordarrian Richardson, 4-Star RB (Memphis, Tennessee)

When you look at the offensive output throughout Hugh Freeze’s tenure at Ole Miss, the one glaring deficiency from the beginning till now has been the running back position. Ole Miss has tried to recruit elite runners in the past and it just hasn’t happened for them. Cordarrian Richardson is the kind of back that Freeze can utilize in his offense and the kind of running back that quite frankly, the Rebels need. Richardson is 5-11 and 220lbs, he’s a bigger guy and isn’t afraid to hit the hole with authority.

Richardson does provide the larger running back that Ole Miss has needed for a long time, just look at his highlights, e’s a natural at shedding defenders and continuing through tackles. But he also has plenty of burst and breakaway speed to contribute in new offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s uptempo offense.

Ole Miss’ main competition for Richardson is his home town team Memphis, as well as UCF. Richardson is rated as the 10th best running back in the nation according to 247sports.

1. Mohamed Sanogo, 3-Star MLB (Plano, Texas)

Mohamed Sanogo is the most important prospect for Ole Miss to land as he comes at their position of need, linebacker, and he is seen as incredible talent that can come in and make an immediate impact. Sanogo has great speed at the position as well as good instincts as to where to go after running backs as the go up the middle or to the outside. He also does not give up on any plays and is always hustling to the ball carrier regardless of if someone is there or not before he gets there.

Ole Miss’s need for linebackers cannot be understated here and is perhaps what makes them the best fit for Sanogo as it does present him with the opportunity to start his college career sooner than he would at many other schools. Above all he is a playmaker. Sanogo is a physical guy at 6-2 and 239lbs, he will hit you, as well as shed blockers to get to the ball carrier.

Mohamed Sanogo is considered to be all but an Ole Miss Rebel at this point, but he is still considering UCLA and Mississippi State. Sanogo is rated the 20th best inside linebacker in the country according to 247sports.

These are just a handful of the players Ole Miss is hoping to sign on National Signing Day. Who do you think Ole Miss needs to sign on Wednesday? Where do you think their class will end up in the rankings? Let us know in the comments.

