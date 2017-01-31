Ole Miss Football Recruiting: Five Recruits the Rebels Need To Sign

National Signing Day is February 1st. Ole Miss football is hoping to bring in a good class to add to the team, and these five would be great additions.

National Signing Day is the lifeblood of every college football program. This is when new recruits sign to play the next three or four years at an institution. However it is also pure adrenaline powered theater. Waiting and watching to see if an 18 year ago high school senior chooses your favorite college team’s hat. Who doesn’t love that?

Well for us Ole Miss Rebels recruiting junkies, we too will be glued to every form of media, to hear the latest in recruiting information. Therefore, just to get your juices flowing, these are five recruits who are favorably trending toward the Rebels that are important to get signed on Wednesday.

Recruit 1: Mohamed Sanogo-LB 6’2 230lbs TX

It has not been any secret that Ole Miss is in need of linebacker help. The Rebels have been actively searching out quality players to provide immediate assistance. One player that can immediately step in is Mohamed Sanogo. He is considered a heavy Ole Miss lean but there is competition for his services. Ole Miss will have to battle Pac12 power UCLA and SEC foe Mississippi State.

Recruit 2: Tony Gray-OT 6’5 290lbs GA

The offensive line is always an area where the more quality players you have the better off you will be. Adding a player like Tony Gray would be a huge win for the Rebels. Ole Miss has made great head way in the recruiting with Gray. He is now trending as an Ole Miss recruit. However, there are two other teams still in the mix, Florida and Georgia.

Recruit 3: Larrell Murchison-DE 6’4 277lbs NC

Of the five recruits listed, Larrell Murchison has been the one many have been watching this past week. However, the Rebels had the last crack at him before NSD and hopefully that is enough to keep him in the fold. The hope is that the pull toward home won’t be too strong, because our biggest competition for his talent is the University of Georgia.

Recruit 4: Cordarrian Richardson-RB 5’11 220lbs TN

The lack of depth at the running back position was a source of concern for the Rebels. Then missing out in the Cam Akers sweepstakes was a blow to the fan base. Therefore having the opportunity to land a stud like Cordarrian Richardson is huge. The once Clemson commit is welcomed in Oxford. Memphis and UCF also wants his services.

Recruit 5: Eric Stokes Jr.-CB 6’0 170lbs GA

Watching Ken Webster go down in the first quarter of the first game of the year exposed our lack of experience in the defensive backfield. So adding another quality cornerback would make a great addition. Especially with Tony Bridges graduating and moving on. Eric Stokes Jr. could be an important add to the depth of the cornerback position. Ole Miss is up against Georgia, Florida, Iowa State and Louisville.

Want your voice heard? Join the Ole Hotty Toddy team!

The Rest…

There are other recruits who would be important to the team. These are just the ones that OleHottyToddy.com think are the most important. Let us know what you think.

This article originally appeared on