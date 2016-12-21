Ole Miss Football: Mike Hilton Signs With the Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Ole Miss football star Mike Hilton has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a practice squad player.

The leader of the 2016 Ole Miss football team has found an NFL home. Cornerback Mike Hilton signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a practice squad player, according to the Steelers Twitter account.

Hilton was signed along with Shaquille Riddick to the practice squad.

We have signed CB Mike Hilton and LB Shaquille Riddick to our practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 14, 2016

Hilton will join former Ole Miss teammate Senquez Golson with the Steelers.

Mike originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the NFL draft but was later cut by the team.

Ole Miss has done a decent job of putting defensive backs into the NFL, despite the lack of “typical” defensive talent.

Hilton is a bit undersized to make it to the league, but with some work he could find a niche role for himself with the Steelers.

If there is a team that can help Hilton, it is the Steelers. They have a history of putting guys into position to win, especially in the defensive backfield.

I do not expect Hilton to make it to the NFL this season. He should offer as a piece on the practice squad.

NFL Rebels are gearing up for the NFL playoffs and if Hilton performs to his best, he could see himself in the midst of a playoff team.

The Steelers are currently the 3rd seed in the NFL playoffs and would face the Miami Dolphins in the first round. Former Rebel Laremy Tunsil is a member of the Dolphins.

Pittsburgh will have to fend off the Baltimore Ravens as they enter the final two weeks of the season for that playoff spot.

