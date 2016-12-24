Ole Miss Football: Hugh Freeze’ Coaching Tree Continues to Grow

Hugh Freeze continues to grow his presence with other universities around the nation through his coaches.

Ole Miss football is known for putting players in the NFL, but now they are getting coaches big-time jobs after they leave Ole Miss.

This silly season has been a fun one for Ole Miss fans despite losing multiple coaches to other teams.

Ole Miss hired Phil Longo and Wesley McGriff as the new offensive and defensive coordinators for the Rebels.

The Rebels did lose Chris Kiffin, Dave Wommack, Dave Werner, and Grant Heard from the coaching staff this season.

So who all has Freeze put on other staffs?

Head Coaches:

Tom Allen was named the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers earlier this month. Allen got his first major gig at Arkansas State with Hugh Freeze in 2011 as an assistant head coach.

Allen is the best coach that Freeze discovered as of today, as he is the only head coach that came from the Freeze coaching tree.

Defensive Coordinator:

Former Ole Miss defensive line coach Chris Kiffin took a job at Florida Atlantic this offseason. The promotion puts him on the staff with his brother Lane Kiffin, who is the head coach at FAU.

Freeze technically got McGriff the defensive coordinator job at Ole Miss, but McGriff already had some major experience before he came to Ole Miss.

Kane Wommack was a graduate assistant for Ole Miss in 2012, but is now the defensive coordinator at South Alabama.

Defensive Line coach:

Tray Scott at North Carolina is the lead example for this position. While it is rumored the Scott will be the new defensive line coach at Ole Miss, he is currently at North Carolina.

Wide Receivers coach:

Grant Heard took the wide receiver coaching position at Indiana under Tom Allen during the offseason.

So who will be the next coach at Ole Miss to earn a promotion?

